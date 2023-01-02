Bismarck, ND- From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.

There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.

On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city.

A new Mills Fleet Farm is planned for north Bismarck along Highway 83.

So far, the project has been going through the approval process with the city, which could add additional traffic signals near the site.

A Fleet Farm spokesperson tells KX News plans for the new store haven’t been finalized just yet.

Fleet Farm sells everything from farm and ag products, as well as home and sporting goods.

You can swing a golf club at the new planned simulator X-Golf. Owners are building the new experience at Hay Creek shops just off LaSalle Drive.

X-Golf will be a sports bar, which advertises to be the most accurate golf simulator in the world.

Owners are hopeful to open the Bismarck location this spring.

The old Pier 1 becomes a coffee shop. Leaders with Aspen Group recently announced that Starbucks bought the former store on South Washington with plans of turning it into a sit-down and drive through coffee shop.

This will be the sixth Starbucks operating in Bismarck, but it’s unclear just yet when it’ll be ready to brew.

After months of building, a new upscale apartment complex will soon welcome its first tenants this spring.

Trestle on Main features 52 pet-friendly apartments, nine suites and ground floor space for new businesses to move in.

Trestle will include a lounge and a salon and spa.

And what may be the most exciting news for families around Bismarck, a new fun center is planned in Kirkwood Mall.

“The one thing we really wanted to find was an entertainment concept,” Kirkwood Mall marketing director Mikalah Auer said. “Especially in these cold winter months, that is a huge thing for the community and Kirkwood Mall.”

Tilt Studio, which is based out of Texas, announced they’re converting the former Herberger’s store into a colorful arcade.

“They’re bringing in bumper cars, go karts, mini golf, arcade games, so they need that space,” Auer said. “They’re also bringing in a food concept, so I think they’ll fill out the space nicely. And I think it’s incredible they can fill 90,000 square feet.”

Just before Christmas, Tilt Studio opened a space at Dakota Square Mall in Minot. The Bismarck location is also planning to have a taco and margarita bar. The plan is to open this summer.

This winter, Face Foundrie, a new facial spa is also planning to open in Kirkwood Mall.