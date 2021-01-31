Sex education class offered by Dakota Hope Clinic

The Dakota Hope Clinic and Ascend are gearing up to host a sex education course in Minot.

In the past, schools have been teaching about reducing pregnancies and STDs — like how to use condoms and giving consent. The focus of this class is to teach sexual abstinence.
We spoke to someone who says the class is not only open to students, but anyone who wants more information.

“It’s a train the trainer program where it’s useful for anyone who works with you. It can be taken by parents and also professionals who work with you. Like pastors, social workers, doctors, PA’s,” said Nadia Smetan

Because of COVID, the class will be held virtually.

If you want more information, CLICK HERE.

