Minot’s Shades of Excellence set to inspire youth with mentoring

A few leaders in the community are joining together to help lead the youth.

Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. kids of all ages is invited to the Old Main building on the Minot State Campus.

The purpose of the event is to encourage and motivate youth through mentorship and advice like how to be in control of your life, and goal setting.

One organizer says this is just another way to get kids to strive for excellence no matter what life may throw at them.

“I believe it’s important for kids to come out to this event just to see minorities in the community coming together as businessmen and just as entrepreneurs to be able to come out, get mentorship, talk to people, talk to others to network, give them what they need to soak up some knowledge and just have some fun.” Minot State Sodexo Manager Allen Anderson said.

There is no registration for this event, Anderson says, simply come as you are.

