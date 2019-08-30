Shake-ups and Overall Improvements at the Stark County Sheriff’s Officer

Sheriff Corey Lee took the helm of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at the beginning of the year and hit the ground running.

Sheriff Lee shares, “I’m third-generation law enforcement. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

After 13 years in law enforcement, Corey Lee became the Stark County Sheriff and he’s already making waves.

He adds, “One of our first priorities was the war on drugs. Obviously narcotics activity in our area is quite substantial compared to the rest of the state.”

The first step to taking drugs off the street is to have more officers on patrol. But for years, the Department’s 25 deputies have been bogged down with paperwork and transporting inmates.

Not anymore.

Sheriff Lee explains, “The solution was in my opinion, a civil transport division. So we went from having one civil deputy to three. Those gentlemen handle all the papers, the court transports; things like that throughout the day, so that allows our deputies to be deputies.”

Sergeant Matt Keesler oversees these new operations. Since then, the Sheriff says, traffic stops have gone up over 200 percent.

Sgt. Keesler adds, “It’s taken a big burden off of patrol.”

Another big goal: more involvement in schools.

School Resource Officer Megan Wenisch shares, “I decided to do this because I really enjoy working with children. I want to be there for their growth and development, and be a part of their everyday life.”

SRO in training, Holly Bloodsaw says this position is instrumental for kids, to have someone they can trust.

Deputies tell me it’s all in the name of public trust.

Administrative Lieutenant Eldon Mehrer explains, “Understanding that law enforcement is a partnership with the community, and we need their support to make Stark County as safe and secure as we possibly can.”

And, when tragedy struck with a big auto accident in July, they realized they were still missing something. Sheriff Lee brought in a volunteer Chaplain as a resource for officers.

