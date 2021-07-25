After a year of canceled performances, Shakespeare is back at the North Dakota Capitol.

The nonprofit, Capitol Shakespeare, has been putting on free shows for those in the Bismarck-Mandan area since 2008.

Last year, their plays went virtual because of COVID-19, but in-person shows returned this March.

This week, actors are showcasing Julius Cesar at the Prairie Amphitheater which is outside nearby the State Heritage Center and Museum.



Show director Erin Weichel says the plays help expose people to the works of William Shakespeare.

“Shakespeare is brilliant, he has contributed thousands of words to the English language in a time where we are taking English language, and we are condensing it, and making it shorter, and shorter. We are talking less; we are texting more. The ability to celebrate the English language, and the beauty of poetry and taking 5 pages to say I love you is beautiful,” Weichel said.

Tonight’s performance was the last show Capitol Shakespeare will be putting on until February of next year. That’s when they’ll showcase Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.