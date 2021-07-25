Shakespeare is back at the North Dakota Capitol

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a year of canceled performances, Shakespeare is back at the North Dakota Capitol.

The nonprofit, Capitol Shakespeare, has been putting on free shows for those in the Bismarck-Mandan area since 2008.

Last year, their plays went virtual because of COVID-19, but in-person shows returned this March.
This week, actors are showcasing Julius Cesar at the Prairie Amphitheater which is outside nearby the State Heritage Center and Museum.


Show director Erin Weichel says the plays help expose people to the works of William Shakespeare.

“Shakespeare is brilliant, he has contributed thousands of words to the English language in a time where we are taking English language, and we are condensing it, and making it shorter, and shorter. We are talking less; we are texting more. The ability to celebrate the English language, and the beauty of poetry and taking 5 pages to say I love you is beautiful,” Weichel said.

Tonight’s performance was the last show Capitol Shakespeare will be putting on until February of next year. That’s when they’ll showcase Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories