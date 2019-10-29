Share your selfie story, help others in recovery

Share your selfie story and help end the stigma of addiction.

A selfie story, as described by North Dakota First Lady Kathyrn Burgum, is a short, personal video talking about how recovery has affected you: How the stigma of addiction has touched your life, how a family member struggling with addiction has affected you and your family and so on.

It’s an effort by Burgum and the Recovery Reinvented program to put a human face and voice to an issue that has long been talked about primarily in numbers and statistics.

If you are in recovery, have a family member or friend who is battling addiction, or are impacted by this disease in some way, you’re asked to join in being a face and voice of Recovery Reinvented.

Share your selfie video at recoveryreinvented.com/stories to be featured at the Recovery Reinvented event on November 12th in Bismarck.

For more information on Recovery Reinvented go here.