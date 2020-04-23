Share your story with the State Historical Society of North Dakota about COVID-19 and help document history

The State Historical Society of North Dakota is asking the public to help document the COVID-19 pandemic by sending digital stories, personal reflections, photos and home videos to the state agency where they will be preserved for future generations.

The State Historical Society is seeking public answers to these questions and more: How are you staying connected to friends and family? How are you spending your days? Have employment changes affected your daily life? What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that will change the way you live moving forward?

After it’s safe for the State Historical Society to reopen, the staff will also collect objects, papers, homemade masks, business signs and other materials relevant to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis will be talked about and researched by many generations to come. As the repository of our state’s history, we’re inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events,” said Kim Jondahl, Audience Engagement & Museum Division director with the agency.

