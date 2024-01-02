MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial for the man accused of killing his former roommate back in 2020 started Tuesday and is set to last nine days.

Shawnee Krall is accused of murdering the woman he was renting a room from, Alice Queirolo, whose body was found days after she was reported missing in the trunk of a car that investigators say Krall had stored on an acquaintance’s property.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the victim’s body and the vehicle she was found in will not be admissible as evidence in the trial. When her body was found by police, officials say the officers didn’t get a warrant to search the vehicle, but did it anyway.

Since being held in the Ward County Detention Center, Krall has gone through nine lawyers and has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by an inmate after officers say they found homemade weapons inside Krall’s cell.

Jury selection is expected to continue through Wednesday. The trial is expected to end on January 12.