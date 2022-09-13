MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, the 42nd Miss Norsk Høstfest will be crowned, and those interested in representing their Scandinavian heritage still have a chance to apply.

Those interested must be of Scandinavian heritage, involved in community service, and be able to attend this year’s festival.

The competition will take place on Saturday.

Judges are looking for someone with a friendly personality who is eager to meet the public, an articulate speaker willing to give interviews, and is interested in Scandinavian heritage.

The woman crowned Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 will be awarded a $1,000 college scholarship and compete in the Miss North Dakota competition.

The Miss Norsk Høstfest competition has been around since 1979 and has continuously been a pillar of philanthropy in the community.

“They all are very, very active in their communities. They learn volunteerism, they learn the importance of that. And they also have confidence, they learn public speaking, and they just build confidence from there. Interview skills, it opens them up to a world of opportunities with individuals that they might now have met otherwise,” said Angie Christianson and Ashleigh Collins, co-directors for the Miss Norsk Høstfest Competition

Thursday is the last day to sign up for the competition.



