“We celebrate the individual achievements in other professions in sports. The best athletes get most valuable player awards or Heisman trophies, entertainers get Oscars and Emmys in science and medicine and there are Nobel prizes,” said Milken Foundation Program Director Greg Gallagher.

This celebration, though, was out of the ordinary.

The Milken Family Foundation Award provides recognition and $25,000 to exceptional elementary and secondary teachers throughout the nation.

“The Milken Award is so prestigious that it is known as the Oscars of teaching,” said Gallagher.

This award is not one that can be won by signing up; it’s all done without the knowledge of the educator.

So, Thursday’s mass assembly was a huge shock to one teacher in the room.

“It kind of clicked when I was student teaching at […] back in Jamestown and just watching him with those kids and just seeing the light bulbs, the conversations and just his overall passion, ” said Erica Quale.

Mrs. Quale is an eighth-grade history teacher who has touched the lives of her students and staff tremendously.

And she made this impact without even knowing.

“They don’t know that they’re appreciated, so everybody should say that they appreciate a teacher. Because they deserve it and they’re really hard-working,” said Elizabeth Schuh.

Winner of the 1989 Milken Award, Nancy Walker, says she was shocked when she won.

“It was humbling of course and it was good to share the award with everyone else that I taught with because really we were all a team,” said Walker.

Similar to Walker, the 2022 winner of the award was shaking and at a loss for words.

She says she began teaching because of the influences around her.

“My mom is a teacher, just watching her have those relationships with kids and I don’t know, ever since I was little we would always play school and I always had to be the teacher,” Quale said.

And students would say the same about Quale.

“She’s the best teacher,” Clifford Mallory said.

“Everyone loves Mrs. Quale, I haven’t heard one negative thing about her,” Schuh said.

“She’s a very caring person and she wants all of us to succeed with our education,” Shae Wegge said.

“She’s very passionate in what she teaches, Reagan Newmiller said.

The kind words and appreciation shown today through song and word of mouth go to show that teachers really do matter.

Walker says right now, they matter more than ever.

“The most important thing in this time I guess is for educators to be valued even more, through the pandemic, all of the things that they’ve been through. The families, the parents. Just to give them a little extra up and hug and tell them how much they mean,” Walker said.

The eighth-graders at Wachter Middle are definitely grateful for Mrs. Quale. They hope the positivity in their school spreads to others across the world.

The students were very happy to see Quale win.

“She really deserved this award I’m glad that she got it,” Wegge said.

In addition to the $25,000 award, Mrs. Quale will be heading to Las Vegas.

There, she will learn even more ways to be the best teacher she can be to share with the rest of the Wachter family.