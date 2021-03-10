Shed fire damages two homes in Minot

A fire that started in a shed on Tuesday evening damaged two homes in Minot.

The Minot Fire Department says they were called to a home on 10th Street NE around 8 p.m. for a shed fire, and upon arrival, saw the shed engulfed in flames. The exterior of the home next to it also started burning.

Firefighters knocked down the fire on the exterior of the home, concentrated on the shed then entered the home and extinguished a small fire that had spread inside.

The home next door also suffered heat damage to the exterior.

The fire is still under investigation.