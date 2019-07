The “All-Star Stunt Dogs Show” features once shelter dogs in an action-packed show with MC, Abby.

At this show, you will see dogs weave through poles, jump rope, catch frisbees, and more. These dogs are cute, silly, and put on a show for audiences of all ages.

Catch their show tonight at 7 pm or tomorrow at 1 pm, 4 pm or 7 pm at Stage 3.

For more information about All-Star Stunt Dogs, go here.