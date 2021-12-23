Shelters caution on adopting animals as Christmas gifts

Christmas is just a couple of days away and one last-minute gift idea you should avoid unless absolutely certain about it is a pet.

Animal shelters see an increase in adoptions leading up to Christmas and an increase in intakes in the months that follow.

The foster coordinator at the Souris Valley Animal Shelter says you need to give considerable thought to having a pet.

“A pet can be up to a 20-year commitment,” said Alexis Nodine. “There’s a lot of time and money that goes into that so surprising someone with a pet that they aren’t ready for often turns into a lot of returned animals in the shelters after the holidays.”

SVAS asks potential animal adopters if they are buying the pet as a gift and if it’s OK with the recipient.