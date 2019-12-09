Live Now
Sheriff: Man dies after falling through ice in North Dakota

Associated Press

MEDINA, N.D. (AP) — A man has died after falling through ice near Medina, authorities said.

The man’s utility vehicle had been seen on the ice about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of Medina since last Monday.

The man was reported missing and possibly in the ice Saturday just before 3:30 p.m., Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said. Crews searched past dark but could not find anything. The man’s body was found when the search resumed Sunday morning, Kaiser said.

NewsDakota reports the cause of death is pending. Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

