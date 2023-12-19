WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Commissioners approved the purchase on Tuesday of a hydraulic lift for the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

This lift is for the overflow morgue cooler that they have in one of their county buildings, which will help several agencies access and transport bodies in the county.

Although the topic is a gloomy one, it performs a vital job for Ward County.

The new lift will assist the staff at the funeral homes, sheriff’s office, and coroners in lifting the shelves with morgue bodies inside to undergo blood tests and prepare for funerals, and for autopsies.

Sheriff’s deputies say this will help keep everyone involved safe too.

“Well it will take less manpower whether it is the coroners coming to do tests or some blood draws, funeral home moving people in and out, or our staff moving people in and out for various things,” said Larry Hubbard, the Chief Deputy at Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

It will cost $4,000 and he says it will help meet their needs and others at Trinity Hospital and our local funeral homes.