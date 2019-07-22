Sheriff’s Dept. in charge of safety at NDSF

It can be easy for kids and adults to get lost in the fair fun.



That’s why the Ward County Sheriff’s Department will have all hands on deck this week to make sure fairgoers stay safe.



There will be at least two dozen sheriff’s deputies on the fairgrounds on weekend nights since the concerts bring in a lot more people.



However, there will also be deputies on the grounds during all days and hours of the fair.



Captain Jason Kraft said the most common things the Sheriff’s Department responds to at the fair are lost children and incidents with disorderly subjects, usually from drinking too much.



He advises adults to make a plan with kids. Choose a common meeting point in case of separation, and make the kids aware that they can always approach an officer for help.



Kraft also reminds everyone to stay hydrated, and that adults who are drinking alcohol to drink in moderation.



“There are children at these events. So, behave appropriately,” he said. “If it’s something that you wouldn’t do around your own family at a family gathering, you probably shouldn’t be doing it at the fair.”



Community Ambulance and the Minot Rural Fire Department will also be on site and ready to respond to any situation where they are needed.