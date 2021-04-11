Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in the Missouri River

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Missouri River Sunday morning.

The body was discovered near a dock belonging to a private residence about 100 yards south of the Broken Oar, in Mandan close to 9 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Maxine Herr. The owner of the residence found the man, who has not been identified at this point. We do know he did not live at the home.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the river, but Herr said it happened sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, based on an account from the property owner.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved after searching the scene, but the case remains under investigation.

Herr added, an autopsy will not be performed until Wednesday. That is when we can expect to learn more about the cause of death.

Mandan Police and Mandan City Fire Departments assisted on scene.