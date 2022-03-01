The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Parole and Probation are looking for a high-risk sex offender who they say removed his GPS tracking bracelet and can no longer be accounted for.

Leslie Allery was last seen at Ladots Convenience Store in Belcourt around 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The 43-year-old was wearing dark-colored pants, a black jacket, a grey T-shirt and grey tennis shoes. He’s 6’1″ and weighs 258 pounds.

Allery’s offenses include promoting obscenity to minors, solicitation of a minor victim-15 years or older, and dispensing alcohol to minors.

You can contact your local law enforcement agency or the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623 with information.