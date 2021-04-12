Sheriff’s Office still investigating body found in the Missouri River

In continuing coverage, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a body found in the Missouri River on Sunday.

According to Public Information Officer Maxine Herr, they have a good lead on a positive ID but have to wait until Wednesday for the medical examiner to confirm. Then next of kin will be notified.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the river, but Herr said it happened sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved, but the case remains an active investigation and they are asking anyone who may have information or video of the area during that time to come forward.

The body was discovered near a dock belonging to a private residence about 100 yards south of the Broken Oar, in Mandan.