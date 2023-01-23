BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Main Street Initiative (MSI) reached 100 designated communities last week.

According to a news release, Sheyenne became the newest community.

“We are grateful for everyone across the state who has contributed to these ongoing efforts to create healthy, vibrant communities through the Main Street Initiative,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “This milestone underscores the dedication and pride North Dakota residents have in building upon their communities’ strengths and unique attributes to attract and retain a skilled workforce.”

The MSI was introduced by Governor Burgum as an initiative that was aimed to build healthy, vibrant communities with smart, efficient infrastructure to attract the workforce.

The initiative has a strong focus on community involvement, but it’s also structured around four pillars that work together to assist communities of all sizes.

The four pillars are:

A 21st-century workforce

Smart, efficient infrastructure

Healthy, vibrant communities

Economic diversification

These pillars have been used throughout the years as inspiration for resources, grants, and programs.

“When Sheyenne was awarded grant money to apply to significant community projects, it encourages our volunteers to keep up the good work,” said Patti Larson, a Sheyenne community volunteer. “We really appreciate the support from the MSI staff.”

Any communities that join the MSI get direct assistance for planning and development, support from state agencies, access to resources and learning opportunities, and access to select state resources.

Designated MSI communities could get extra benefits on certain state grants. Right now, MSI has four active grant programs with revolving application windows.

Since the initiative began, more than $1 million in grant funding has been awarded to communities.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of growth and success within our MSI communities throughout the years,” said Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz. “Every community has its own unique opportunities to create vibrancy and enhance the quality of life for current and future residents. The Main Street Initiative is the best avenue a community can take to access the resources, programs, network, and education to build a better future.”

If you’d like to learn more about the MSI, you can visit their website.