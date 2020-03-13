Shiloh Christian Preparing Now for Coronavirus

Earlier, we mentioned the state urging us all to practice ‘social distancing’. So what does that mean for schools?

Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck is one of many in the state that’s weighing options should the coronavirus become more widespread locally — like online courses and emailing assignments from home.

The school is also taking steps when it comes to making the environment as germ-free as possible for kids.

That means disinfecting surfaces more often than usual and reminding younger kids to cough into the inner part of their arms to avoid spreading germs.

“The other thing would be just simply making sure that our families understand the importance that if your child is sick they need to stay home. And the same thing goes with our staff, if they’re symptomatic of something then they need to stay home too,” shared Todd Benson, Shiloh Christian school superintendent.

Benson said the school will continue to step up ways to prevent the spread but are preparing for any inconveniences.