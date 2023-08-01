BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Shiloh Christian School is celebrating a huge milestone Tuesday evening.

The school had a groundbreaking ceremony on its $15 million expansion project that looks to help the school accommodate its increase in students.

Phase one of the project includes two classroom wings, a performing arts center, and an additional gym. Those at the ceremony say it’s surreal to see the project become a reality.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity,” explained Shiloh Christian School Junior Bella Voller. “We can reach out to more families and more students and I’ve seen a lot of growth here and being able to spread God’s message throughout our community is such a special experience.”

Officials say that the expansion intends on supporting the school’s recent growth.