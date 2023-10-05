MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday, 12-year-old Max Schaf passed away from a bicycle accident at the Mandan Skate Park, and Thursday night, family and friends held a vigil to remember him.

The community was asked to shine their flashlights for Max, symbolizing his light to his family, friends, and neighbors.

To loved ones, he will be the light that will continue to shine through all their lives.

Max will be laid to rest this Saturday with a funeral service at Evangel beginning at 11 a.m.

Skateboarding was said to be one of Max’s favorite hobbies outside of riding dirt bikes and playing with Legos.