Shoe store in Minot giving away 100 pairs of women’s shoes for free

Local News

‘Tis the season of giving — and an antique store owner is already in the spirit.

The owner of Central Avenue Variety in Minot is giving away nearly 100 pairs of women’s shoes.

This, after he purchased a bunch of inventory from a shoe store in Bismarck after it closed.

He says after selling a majority of them, he decided on Thursday morning to give back to the community.

“We need to show more love in the world in general and take care of each other, you know what I mean? We need to do that more. I think this is going to be addicting. And I challenge other businesses downtown to please come out and do this, too. Let’s do this! Let’s get together and do a community thing downtown and I think it’ll be awesome. I think it is awesome! I love it already!” said Dale Ganske, owner of Central Avenue Variety.

He asks that you limit yourself to two pairs and he plans to do more giveaways leading up to Christmas.

