They certainly don’t want your socks, but they are asking for your shoes…
You can drop off your gently used shoes at the Burleigh County Extension service, by the fairgrounds.
Part of the 4-H motto is citizenship and helping to make the world a better place.
Once there are 3 boxes full, the shoes are shipped to other countries for people who need them.
Like Guatemala, Honduras, Chile, and many others.
And If you donate, you’re also helping the local 4-H camp scholarship program.
Shoes, Wanted
