WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston police and a suspect exchanged gunfire early Friday morning resulting in the suspect being shot by police and having to be transported for medical care.

According to the Williston Police Department, police investigated a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Avenue W and 42nd Street W in Williston around 3:40 a.m.

During the investigation, a foot pursuit began involving two officers and a suspect resulting in exchanged gunfire between the two parties. According to police, the suspect was hit by gunfire and officers then had to medically care for the suspect until paramedics arrived on the scene. Neither officer received injuries during the shooting.

The suspect was then transported for medical care, and the identity and the status of the

suspect along with the identity of the officers will not be released until a later time by police.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.