MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday, July 6, marked the opening day for the Minot Farmers Market for the 2023 season.

It serves as a place for people to buy and sell local goods and learn more about where their food comes from.

The Minot Farmers Market is now open and will be an Oak Park staple on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from now to October.

Consumers can find fresh produce, canned items, eggs, handmade crafts, and more.

“Fresh veggies, right? So this is all stuff that’s been harvested within the past couple days. It hasn’t trucked across the country for three weeks in the back of a truck. My stuff is all organic. So it’s good to have a local food system,” said Paul Lepp, the owner and manager of Beagle Hill Organic Farm.

The farmers market offers a place for local farmers, bakers, and makers to sell their products while allowing people to purchase locally-made goods and the ability to know where their products come from.

“If you know the person making it or growing it, you can ask them, ‘What chemicals do you spray? What things do you add to your jam or bread? You’ve got the person that made it right there and you can ask them, ‘Hey, I’ve got this allergy. Do you use any of whatever this allergen is? Yes or no?,” said Michael Spies, the president of the Minot Farmers Market.

Christine Reichenberger, or the Chokecherry Lady as she says she’s often called, says she’s been selling her products off and on at the market for the last four years.

At her tent, you can find jellies, syrups, and pickled beets.

She says she enjoys making her goods because it brings back fond memories.

“It makes for great stories about the past because I learned all of this like at my grandmother’s knee, basically. So a lot of generations went into what I’m doing. And it’s my way of honoring my mother and my grandmother, ’cause I miss them and this kind of makes me closer to them by doing this,” said Reichenberger.

She adds the farmers market also serves as a place to socialize with others.

“One of the most fun parts about doing a farmers market is the people that you meet, just stopping by to say hi. Somebody that you knew in high school and you run into somebody you know all the time. And then you get to know certain people that love to come back and over and over again,” said Reichenberger.

The market usually starts in early to mid-July and runs through September, and into mid or late October depending on the weather.

Spies says more than 40 vendors are signed up to participate in the 2023 Minot Farmers Market season.

He says some vendors are at the market every day while it’s open and others opt for one or two days a week.