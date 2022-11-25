MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Business owners have kicked off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Downtown Minot will be busy this weekend as holiday sales and celebrations continue. Here are a few of our favorite things we saw downtown this holiday shopping season.

Prairie Sky Breads has $15.00 hot chocolate flights and $3.00 pizza slices, to keep everyone warm as they shop the sales. The Weekender Boutique has up to 25% off on new holiday wear. Main Street Books has 25% off one item, free hot apple cider and candy canes, and you can fill a bag with used books for only $5.00.

“We have this big mission just to help build our economy and keep it strong. And when you shop locally that’s exactly what you’re doing. You’re helping our your neighbors, and other businesses in town, and you’re creating a strong vibrant economy,” said Val Stadick, the Owner of Main Street Books.

The Spot has pool games on sale for five dollars until 8:00 P.M. tonight. Artspace Suite has gifts for less than $25.00, and Gourmet Chef has new holiday items for sale. As you shop locally throughout the weekend, you can expect to see Santa, sales, and lots of holiday cheer. But Santa isn’t just an attraction.. he’s also a customer at many of these locations.

“We love shopping locally. I have purchased many of my Christmas gifts already for Mrs. Claus from downtown businesses,” said Santa Claus.



“If we didn’t go downtown, we wouldn’t have these cute little stores to go to. We love downtown. It’s fun and just kind of homey, and you see people that you know,” said Diane Sjol and Cindi Finley-Mintie, who were Black Friday Shopping.

The downtown Christmas tree is on display, and there is a Christmas open house as well.