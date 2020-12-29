Shoplifter caught in Minot with help of social media and the community

Business owners can rest a little easier now that a shoplifting suspect has been caught.

Recently, we reported that close to $300 of merchandise was stolen from Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books, and Main Street Books in Minot.

After posting on social media and reaching more than 90,000 people, store owner Deb Peery says information given to police led to the person being arrested and her merchandise returned.

“There are just so many people that felt connected in a way that it was their story too. It was like hey, those are our stores. Wait a minute,” said Peery.

She also thanked the Minot PD for their hard work.

Both business owners plan to move ahead with the prosecution.

