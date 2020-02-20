Shoplifting cases increasing, small business owners feeling the effects

For some, stealing a candy bar from a store is minor, but for others, multiple small thefts can make the world of a difference. In 2019, there were 255 shoplifting cases reported to the Minot Police Department.

“Most of our customers are our neighbors and friends, and then when something goes missing, it is such a feeling of violation and breaking of trust,” said Margie Bolton, owner of Margie’s Art Studio.

Bolton, the owner of the studio in downtown Minot, serves on the board for the Downtown Association. She said in years past, she has had her share of thieves in her store, and the feeling of trust is not the only thing she has lost.

“Depending on how big or how small and the business. I mean, our margins are so smaller than a big store that can buy things at a cheaper rate, and to compete we usually have to sell things cheaper. So it’s a lot bigger owie,” added Bolton.

Tools like security cameras are always great for businesses. One officer said that it doesn’t always stop people from getting away scot-free.

“You’re probably going to always have theft-related issues if you have a store,” said Captain Jason Kraft.

Captain Kraft said even though the numbers are high, it’s nothing to be alarmed about. Any theft that is less than $500 is known as petty and doesn’t carry a heavy penalty.

He added, “The penalty for a Class B Misdemeanor, the maximum is up to 30 days of jail time and a fine of $1,500.”

Bolton said the crime may be labeled as petty, but it’s a major issue.

“You’re losing trust in your neighbors because you feel like you have to look over your shoulder,” she added.

In 2018, there were 247 cases reported, and even though the numbers went up in 2019 and is currently higher than normal now, Bolton said she hopes the numbers drop — for both small and big businesses.