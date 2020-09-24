Shoplifting in Minot down during pandemic

Despite the negative changes that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minot Police Department has seen some positive trends when it comes to crime.

Reported cases of shoplifting are down by about 20 cases compared to this time last year, with 165. An MPD officer says that’s partly because many businesses closed at the start of the pandemic.

Although they are rare, in cases of theft caused by desperation or need, he says that the police department does its best to provide resources to those individuals.

“We have resource lists for anything from food clothing shelter anything they might need for necessities of life. Just take one extra step rather than choosing to steal in a moment of desperation could save them risk of a criminal prosecution,” Community Outreach Officer, Aaron Moss said.

The city of Minot saw it highest number of shoplifting cases in 2015 with 344.

