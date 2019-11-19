Shoppers beware on Black Friday… Someone may be looking in your cart

With Black Friday a little over a week away, you’re probably starting to see all those deals, savings, BOGOs and more… But what are shoppers willing to do to get the deal they want?

Eighteen percent said they have taken an item out of someone else’s cart.

Here are some more Black Friday stats:

  • 23% of Americans said they would bail on Thanksgiving dinner just to score the best deals.
  • 70% of Americans said they would shop at 3 stores or more on Black Friday.
  • 20% of Americans have been a part of an escalated argument on Black Friday.
  • Only 1 person in 335 said they weren’t going to shop on Black Friday.

So watch your back (and your cart) this Black Friday!

