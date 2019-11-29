Shoppers find savings on Black Friday

“I want to save money on Black Friday deals,” one shopper said, and it’s as simple as that for many others, too.



While cyber Monday approaches and the digital world becomes more and more of a major avenue for a lot of shoppers… Black Friday is still a big deal.



“How much money do you think you’ll spend today?”

Bridgette Morgan replied, “Total? I’m hoping … hoping not over $400.”



“I just wanted to go shopping and get a bunch of new stuff,” another shopper said.



“A bunch of clothes are half off and really cheap,” added another.



At both big and small stores, the day’s savings are no secret.



You could find buy three get three free at multiple stores, 40 percent off, some sales up to 50 percent off or even free gifts at check out.



Jax and Henley opened in Minot three years ago and had some of the best Black Friday bargains, including 40 percent off all clothing, 50 percent off designer handbags and accessories.

Connor Koerbitz, owner of Jax & Henley said, “It’s [Black Friday] fun because it brings not only our regular customers but new customers as well, so it’s always one of our busiest days of the year.”



Over at Barnes & Noble, Black Friday brings in customers of all ages looking for more than just books.

“Ree Drummond’s new cook book has been really popular, said Liz Campbell. “We have a lot of new releases that are out as well as our toys and game section, it’s a huge draw so they’re coming in to start shopping for Christmas gifts to put under the tree.”



Thousands of Barnes & Noble finds will be out the door by the end of the day.



“It’s been really great to see people coming in to shop in the store,” Campbell added. “There’s just a level of customer service and discovery that you get walking around, shopping the books that you can’t get shopping online.”



Black Friday is, of course, one of the busiest days of the year, but if you miss out, you can still catch some sales throughout the weekend.