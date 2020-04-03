Coronavirus
Shoppers Invited to Play Business Bingo in Mandan

A city-wide game of bingo in Mandan will begin April 3 and end April 19 where 10 players can win $50 in Mandan Bucks.

This Business Bingo was created by the Mandan Progress Organization (MPO) to urge shoppers to promote safe shopping and benefit small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Here’s how it works: Players will shop their way toward a bingo on a card that suggests activities such as delivery or takeout, gift card purchases and more. The game is open to anyone and only requires that participants submit a completed card along with receipts dated between April 3 and 19 to prove participation. Then, email a picture of this card and proof of purchases to dot@mandanprogress.org. Winners will be announced April 20.

The MPO is putting up $250 in Mandan Bucks and the City of Mandan’s Business Development
Department is matching the MPO contribution to provide a total of 10, $50 Mandan Bucks prizes.

Save this image, print it and get started!

