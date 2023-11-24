BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Shoppers lined up outside stores in Bismarck for Black Friday deals, and our very own KX News’ was out there early Friday morning to catch the crowd.

Now, some may say they’ve seen larger crowds in the past, but the weather definitely played a part in the number of people; however, it didn’t stop the ones Reporter Nai Remy met, as people sat in their cars until 4:50 a.m. to wait in the cold.

KX spoke with a group of friends who say this isn’t their first time doing this for Black Friday.

“We started about maybe two years ago, three of us as a group, we all go out annually around early morning and try to catch any deals we can get because we’re all broke as hell,” said Owen Pourier, a Black Friday shopper in Bismarck.

Let’s just say that, Black Friday was definitely on a roll with over 150 people entering the store at five o clock on the dot at stores like Kohl’s and Sephora, and some of those people haven’t been to sleep since Wednesday as they were afraid to sleep through what they call good deals. And some are just tagging along with family and friends as they shop till they drop.

“I’ve been up since like yesterday, so don’t recommend that. I’m just here for fun, they have money I don’t, so,” said Nico Rhodes.

And some are just grabbing what they can to add to their Christmas shopping list.

“We’ve done this for a few years now and we all just come out, hang out, have a good time, and go Black Friday shopping,” said Matsen Delling. “Normally, I just come out here and look for Christmas gifts, you know, it’s a good time to do it, I can get it all for cheaper.”

Brands and stores are promoting all their door-crasher deals in red and they do say it’s until supplies last!

If you’re not able to make it Friday, some Black Friday deals actually carry on this weekend up until Cyber Monday.