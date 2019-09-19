Shopping Local vs. Amazon

To shop online or to buy locally…that’s the question commissioners in Ward County have in front of them.

Commissioners spend thousands of dollars a year on office supplies, but how much comes from right here in Minot. we talked to one business owner who says not enough.

“Local economic development is very important and buying local is very important, but it’s not happening to a great extent,” says Richard Pardon.

The owner of Gaffaney’s office supply store says his business has seen its fair share of economic loss over the years, and he says it all starts at the head.

He adds, “There are numerous politicians in this town that want economic development, but they don’t follow the rules.

And by rules, he means shopping locally. Two weeks ago different department heads went in front of the Ward County Commissioners to suggest looking into an Amazon account for buying different supplies needed.

One commissioner we spoke with said that sometimes there are just things that you can’t get locally, Pardon says he can, but it may take a few extra days.

“There isn’t anything that I don’t know of that the county commission or the city can’t find locally. All they have to do is find the right small business in town and if they don’t have it, they can get it for them,” says Pardon.

Commissioner Alan Walter says he agrees.

“I asked them, does Amazon have any property here that they pay real estate taxes on and the answers no,” says Commissioner Walter.

He says that he understands that there are some things that just can’t be bought locally, but if it can then they should.

“The maintenance department, specialized equipment there that they have that they can’t get locally a lot of the time,” he adds.

Pardon says different entities should think about shopping locally, but he’s not hopeful.

“It’s probably not really going to happen. People don’t care about service, they don’t care about warranty, all they care about is the price,” he explains.

We reached out to the county auditor to find out how much money is spent locally, and outside of the state. She said it would take her a few days to get those numbers back to me.