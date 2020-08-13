Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Shortage in remdesivir could affect local hospitals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A potential shortage in a commonly used treatment for COVID-19 could affect hospitals in the area.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral injection used to stop the virus from spreading through the body.

Hospitals like Trinity Health in Minot are using this medication on 50-60% of its COVID patients.

KX News spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Trinity who says the injection is an effective measure to take, but if the hospital sees a surge in cases like they have before supplies could become limited affecting who can and can’t use the treatment.

“If we get to the point where there’s a surge then we’ll only have a limited supply and I don’t want to play God, which is what some institutions at some places are finding themselves in that situation. They don’t want to choose and say, ‘Oh because this person’s younger or this person’s older,'” Infectious Disease Specialists at Trinity Health Casmiar Nwaigwe said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

Bismarck Guidelines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 8/12

Construction on 43rd

Push to Remove Measure 3

Vaping and COVID-19

YHF

Mandan Soccer

TMCS postpones Fall sports

Body Identified

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss