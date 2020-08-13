Shortage in remdesivir could affect local hospitals

A potential shortage in a commonly used treatment for COVID-19 could affect hospitals in the area.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral injection used to stop the virus from spreading through the body.

Hospitals like Trinity Health in Minot are using this medication on 50-60% of its COVID patients.

KX News spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Trinity who says the injection is an effective measure to take, but if the hospital sees a surge in cases like they have before supplies could become limited affecting who can and can’t use the treatment.

“If we get to the point where there’s a surge then we’ll only have a limited supply and I don’t want to play God, which is what some institutions at some places are finding themselves in that situation. They don’t want to choose and say, ‘Oh because this person’s younger or this person’s older,'” Infectious Disease Specialists at Trinity Health Casmiar Nwaigwe said.