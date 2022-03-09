It’s a common problem across our area: businesses need employees right now.

Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas is one of the many businesses in need, so they took action by hosting a hiring event for this critical care hospital.

Chief Clinical Officer Rick Lanz says the company is looking to hire nurses, CNAs and respiratory therapists.

He says Vibra Hospital is a 22-bed facility that annually serves around 300 people.

Though they are in need, they are still looking for just the best available people to join their small family.

“You know I don’t believe there is a healthcare facility out there right now whether that be a hospital or a skilled nursing facility that doesn’t need employees, there’s a shortage everywhere,” said Lanz.

He added the hospital plans to have more hiring events, and Vibra Health also joins Job Services once a month on the first Wednesday to let people know of their need for employees.