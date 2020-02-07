Shorter School Weeks Proving Successful in Alexander Public Schools

A proposal by a group of students earned their school district a four day week instead of the typical five day week, but how are things going now, two years later?

Alexander Public School District is one of the few districts in North Dakota that only go to school four days out of the week, and it hasn’t been such a bad thing.

Superintendent Leslie McDonald said students are more active in classes, learning things at a faster rate and attendance has gone from around 75% to an average of 90%.

Also having four-day week enrichment programs like Friday Intervention Time, or FIT, has been implemented which gives attention to students who need that little extra time to do work or just want to work in a smaller quieter setting they can now do so optionally on Friday’s.

“Having a 100% teacher buy-in really is what made it successful. They were and still are very excited about it,” said McDonald.

McDonald said having a four day week may not work for every district, but if interested, make sure everyone is on board and things can go smoothly.