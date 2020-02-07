Shorter School Weeks Proving Successful in Alexander Public Schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A proposal by a group of students earned their school district a four day week instead of the typical five day week, but how are things going now, two years later?

Alexander Public School District is one of the few districts in North Dakota that only go to school four days out of the week, and it hasn’t been such a bad thing.

Superintendent Leslie McDonald said students are more active in classes, learning things at a faster rate and attendance has gone from around 75% to an average of 90%.

Also having four-day week enrichment programs like Friday Intervention Time, or FIT, has been implemented which gives attention to students who need that little extra time to do work or just want to work in a smaller quieter setting they can now do so optionally on Friday’s.

“Having a 100% teacher buy-in really is what made it successful. They were and still are very excited about it,” said McDonald.

McDonald said having a four day week may not work for every district, but if interested, make sure everyone is on board and things can go smoothly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

VOCA Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "VOCA Grant"

Bday Boy's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bday Boy's Wish"

Horizon Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horizon Middle School"

Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6"

SVUW Lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVUW Lunch"

Retention Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retention Rates"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

MAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge