Shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 4:00 p.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing at 4:00 p.m.m today to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in North Dakota and related topics.

16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the health department Wednesday morning, bringing the state total to 142.

23 people have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus and three people have died.

34 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota have recovered.

24 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The health department has been updating its numbers twice a day. This afternoon, shortly before the governor speaks, the department is expected to update the numbers from this morning’s testing results.

