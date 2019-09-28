Shots at Bismarck Gun Show

An accidental gunshot caused a commotion at the Bismarck Gun Show on Saturday.

“It’s something that shouldn’t happen. Someone could have got hurt,” said Richard Veitch, a local vendor.

Someone discharged a gun in the air around 10 a.m. as the show was going on. Local dealer, Richard Veitch says it was careless and could have been avoided.

“You can’t be too careful, because shells can get stuck in a semi-automatic weapon and you think it’s empty and the gun is always loaded. You figure it is always loaded so you always check it,” said Veitch.

He’s been a vendor for 20 years at the Bismarck Gun Show, and like many others, they come to sell their prized possessions.

Dealers and collectors are in charge of making sure that all guns are zip-tied, secured and unloaded. But at least one gun wasn’t zip-tied or un-loaded this morning.

Show officials say it was an accident. They are not sure if it was a vendor or customer who set it off. They say it slipped by them.

They wouldn’t speak with us on camera but left this statement: “Safety is our number one concern and we place a great emphasis on that. Firearms have been discharged three times in 50 years during the show,” said President of the Board.

No one was hurt. But the vendor nearest to the incident was asked to leave and not return for the show.

There were over 1,000 guns on display this year with 94 vendors.