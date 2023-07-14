UPDATE: 7/4/12, 6:46 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — According to an update on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, they are still investigating the incident.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in the 2800 block of 23rd Ave S. This is to gather evidence and intelligence that is related to the critical incident.

People who live in the area have been notified and asked to evacuate, and Fargo police are asking people to stay away from the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/14/23, 6:17 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — According to a Facebook post, the Fargo Police Department is responding to a critical incident at 25th St S and 13th Ave S, where shots have been fired.

There is no known threat at this time, but the public is asked to stay away from the area.

KX News will keep you updated with information as it becomes available.