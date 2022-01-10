Should you file your own taxes this year? A tax professional weighs in

The IRS announced on Monday that 2021 tax returns will be accepted and processed beginning on Jan. 24.

People are encouraged to gather all the tax documents needed from 2021 to make the filing process go as smoothly as possible.

With more and more changes to the tax process, including the child tax credit, a local tax adviser recommends people should consider getting help with their taxes this year.

He says online websites may not ask you if you qualify or don’t qualify for certain credits or deductibles.

“Can someone do their taxes on their own?” said John Sayler, with CB Accounting. “Yes, they can. Is it the right thing to do? Sometimes it’s just better to have a professional take a look at it and give you the best advice possible.”

Sayler also says the sooner people can schedule meetings with their tax adviser, the better.

North Dakotans have until April 18 to file their taxes.