Should you still fly after spike of COVID-19 cases?

With COVID-19 cases spiking across numerous states in the US… Is it okay to still take a flight for vacation?

KX News talked to North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne, who says he personally has decided not to risk it.

Dr. Wynne says flying is filled with risks, but he understands people have to do it under certain circumstances. He advises to make sure you follow the rules, not to just reduce your risk, but the risk of hurting someone else.

“It’s very personal we have five grandkids and they live on both coast and we want to visit them,” says Dr. Wynne. “We have not done it yet and we don’t have any immediate plans to do it. I love to fly and I love to see my grandkids but if there is a recipe for concern if you will– is mixing a bunch of people in a relatively tight space.”

When it comes to wearing extra protection like a face shield or gloves on top of a mask, he says you might want to consider it.

Adding, he personally wouldn’t eat any food on the airplane since you have to take off your mask.