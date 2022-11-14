BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s nice to have big machinery on hand when snow falls on the road. However, some residents are using their muscles to remove the snow from their driveways.

While the plows take care of the roads around the city, most homeowners are hard at work with their shovels in hand trying to scoop the snow away.

It may look light and fluffy when it falls from the sky, but it hardens and becomes heavier as it sits on the ground.

Those using shovels may have been experiencing a tough time while moving the snow.

One long-time Bismarck resident shared how she remains positive as more snow continues to fall.

“Even though it’s snowing, it’s pretty beautiful out here. So, I have to say, in North Dakota, we always get some beautiful looking trees, so I guess we have to be grateful for that,” said Margaret Sackman.

Sackman said that she’s happy to burn off some energy while shoveling. That way, she can enjoy all of the upcoming holiday treats.