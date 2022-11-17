MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chamber of commerce in our region is giving us a chance to meet local businesses and bring the community together.

The 32nd Annual Showcase of Business will feature booths from Minot Area Chamber EDC Members.

On the State Fairgrounds in the Magic Center, 73 booths will be set up and attendees can see what each and every business does for the Minot Area.

“I think businesses are a key to a community, you know the businesses provide employment, they provide product. So, it’s just another way for our Minot Area Chamber EDC to highlight what they do,” said Minot Area Chamber EDC Vice President, Karla Dolan.

Every year the showcase of business has a unique and different theme and this year, they are going back to the 80s.

And on top of all that, attendees can also win a variety of prizes, one of them being a $2,000 trip to a destination of your choice.

“Kind of a wheel of booths here if you will, so, you just make your way around the entire place. Each booth has a drawing as well so there are prizes, you’ll go away with something,” added Dolan.

Although this event is a night of business, it’s also a night of fun for everyone, attendees are encouraged to dress to the theme.

So there will be puffy sleeves, big hair, legwarmers, and lots of spandex at Thursday’s social event.

80s music and fashion are what organizers are looking forward to the most, and networking is just the added cherry on top.

“I’m excited to see what everyone does. I’ve seen some boom boxes and different colors, I hope people rat up their hair and just enjoy themselves, and we encourage people coming as well to dress up,” said Dolan.

This event is here to open the eyes of the Minot Area, to all the resources that this community has to offer.

Showcase of Business from 5-8 p.m. on November 17 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in the Magic Center, tickets are $10 per person.