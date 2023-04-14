BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend with the whole family? If so, you’re in luck.

The Shrine Circus is in Bismarck this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. On Friday at 1:30 p.m., they hosted their first show of the weekend. Shows will last until Saturday night.

On Friday, reporter Taylor Aasen met with Clint Bergstrom, the Circus Chairmen with the Shrine Circus, to talk about what the Shriners do and who they help.

“The Shriners are an offshoot of masonry. Back when Polio was devastating the world, there were Masons that decided that they wanted to fight that, and they wanted a fun group to do it. So, they created Shriners International. Today, we now have 22 hospitals and clinics worldwide that are not doing Polio anymore, thank God, but they’re fighting other things whether it’s cleft pallet or other issues; burns, and all kinds of things for kids. That’s what we’re all about is helping the kids and having fun doing it,” Bergstrom said.

