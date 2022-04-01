Sickies’ is now resuming its Toast our Troops program at all locations … and it’s starting today.

As part of Toast for Troops, all Sickies’ Garage locations are accepting donations of recreational items, personal care goods, and non-perishable, pre-packaged foods.



Anyone who brings a donation and gives it to their server will receive a free 16-ounce tap beer, courtesy of the Shiner Brewing Company.



All collected items will be distributed to active duty military personnel overseas through local military offices.

Only people 21 and over may take advantage of the promotion (ID must be presented).



The complimentary pints are limited to one per person.

