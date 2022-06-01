A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop to another in 2012, opening their first kitchen in Fargo.

Since then, Sickies has extended to eight locations, primarily in North and South Dakota, but also reaching as far as Nevada, Nebraska and Florida — with more garages revved up to be in production soon.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first restaurant, and Sickies hopes to continue providing the communities they serve- and many more- with their laid-back atmosphere, garage-themed bar, and of course, their burgers.

“When we first opened Sickies Garage,” said Sickies business partner Scott Upton in a press release, “we were just having fun and playing with the car and motorcycle theme we all loved. Now, to have expanded to eight locations with at least two more coming later this year is beyond any expectations we originally had,”

In order to celebrate both the old and new, all Sickies locations across the USA will feature a special menu that not only reintroduces some of Sickies’ original dishes to their more modern locations, but also a few brand-new deserts inspired by the chain’s travels across the states.

Some sneak peek menu items

Tater Tot Hot Dish Burger- Topped with tater tot casserole and Pepper Jack and American cheeses.

Chili Cheese Fries Burger- Topped with Sickies’ chili, fries, shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Fried Potato Salad- Potato salad, breaded, fried, and served with spicy ranch.

Chili Cheese Fries- An American classic. No explanation needed here!

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Balls- Shredded Buffalo chicken, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and green onion, breaded, fried, and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Birthday Cake Shake- Cake-batter flavored milkshake with sprinkles.

Caramel Butter Cake- Cake made with brown butter and cream cheese, with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

New York Creme Brulee Cheesecake- NY-Style cheesecake and creme brulee custard, with choice of drizzle.

Funnel Cake Fried- Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, with choice of dipping sauce.

The anniversary menu is available from June 1 to July 31.