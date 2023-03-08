BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sickies Garage is adding new promotions and foods to its menu.

According to a news release, kids under the age of 12 will be able to eat for free from 4-8 p.m. on Mondays. But that isn’t all that’s getting revved up to head to your local Burger and Brew shack.

Here are all the new promotions the restaurant is bringing:

Monday: Kids Eat Free — Mondays from 4-8 p.m., kids under 12 will get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal. This means up to two kids can eat for free!

Tuesday: College Special Tuesdays —All day on Tuesday, college students who show their ID can get 25% off one food item and $3 Long Island Iced Teas.

Wednesday: Boneless Wing Basket Wednesdays — You can get six boneless wings and fries for $9.99 all day long.

Friday and Saturday: Late Night AYCE Wings — From 9 p.m. until close, people can get all-you-can-eat traditional wings and fries for $17.99.

Here are all the new food items to try out:

Kickin’ Bourbon Bacon Chicken & Cheesy Mac Waffle : Crispy fried chicken atop their house-made mac and cheese waffle, drenched in hot honey sauce, with bourbon glazed peppered bacon, and garnished with green onions and onion tanglers.

: Crispy fried chicken atop their house-made mac and cheese waffle, drenched in hot honey sauce, with bourbon glazed peppered bacon, and garnished with green onions and onion tanglers. Black & Bleu Burger : A Wagyu beef patty topped with melted bleu cheese, bourbon glazed bacon, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun.

: A Wagyu beef patty topped with melted bleu cheese, bourbon glazed bacon, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun. Mashed Potato Bowls: Poutine Mashed Potato Bowl — Mashed potatoes smothered with fried cheese curds, slow-roasted pot roast, and brown gravy. Crispy Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl — This is also on the lunch menu for $9.99 with a soda. It’s mashed potatoes loaded with crispy fried chicken, corn and pepper mix, shredded cheddar, and a choice of country or brown gravy. Super B Mashed Potato Bowl — Mashed potatoes topped with bourbon glazed bacon, chopped brisket, and crispy onion tanglers.



There is also going to be an Early Bird Special every day from 3-6 p.m. for $3 off the new Mashed Potato Bowls or dinner entrees.

For more information on Sickies Garage, visit their website here.